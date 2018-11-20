As most of you know, I was fortunate to be one of the assistant football coaches during the 1990s state championship runs at La Marque high school.
There’s no secret, a lot of these players were from different neighborhoods that had rivalry issues. But, through an amazing football program from head coach Alan Weddell, all these players came together to build a winning brotherhood.
One of the best parts of the whole experience was not only players bonding, but coaches, parents and the entire community. Every game was sold out with standing room only crowds, reporters from all over the area, along with police escorts to and from games. We all felt like rock stars. It was one of the most memorable times in my adult career.
Whenever a group of people come together with a common goal, a championship can be won. We must find a way to release our differences, have each other’s back and fight our way to the top.
This week, there will be many of us celebrating Thanksgiving together. If you’re like our family, there will be relatives and friends coming from all over to gather during this special holiday.
This is a time for people to forget their political views, discrepancies and all other differences. Believe me, there’s no winner in these debates.
For me, I only get to see some relatives once a year, so I take this opportunity to love and cherish the moments. I’m looking forward to seeing Tom and Jean from Philadelphia, along with my sister Karen and her family.
Our only goal is to reflect over past memories while creating new ones. It might be hard to think about, but it’s possible this could be the last year to see each other, so make it the best.
Maybe, it’s time to shut the TV off to play board games, teach the young’ns how to shuffle bones, play cards and so on. These types of activities force people to interact, smile, laugh and have a good ole time.
Think about it, don’t let this special holiday be a time of turmoil, make it an opportunity to express love and togetherness.
Don’t forget, ask a lonely neighbor or coworker to come join in on your celebration.
So, remember, just like my football team, leave the differences at the door, come together for family bonding and make this Thanksgiving a state championship victory.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
