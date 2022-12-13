There’s no secret, each and every one of us has weaknesses or bad habits. Of course, some are more severe than others. I’m sure one of those destructive habits is keeping you from reaching your potential.
Take a hard look at your life and think about all the good and bad decisions you had made. Every one of those is the reason for your current situation. Hopefully, each year, you are in a better place than before.
But, if not, what’s the one thing you can fix that would change your life?
For me, it seems about every decade, I need to make changes in order to improve my life’s journey.
For example, when I was 26 years old, I decided to go back to college. I didn’t like the career path I was on, so I did something about it and focused on an education. My degrees opened doors that I never could had imagined.
I understand that college is not the answer for everyone. It was just the best decision for me at that time.
Years ago, a friend of mine, who was a family man, had a drinking problem and asked for my help. He was responsible during the week, but drank excessively on the weekends. I had him join me at the gym to lift weights every Saturday and Sunday morning. We did this for over three months and it changed his life.
What’s going to be your wakeup call to get your health back? Do you spend money on prescriptions and doctor’s appointments, or a gym membership?
Be honest, when is the last time you’ve done some sort of exercise? Here is an idea: take the day and detail your house. Wipe the cupboards, baseboards, scrub the bathroom and so-on. I promise, it will be a great workout that will make you proud of your accomplishment.
What would it take to fix and improve your income? Are you tired of living paycheck to paycheck? Make a list of your spending habits and see what needs to be eliminated.
Are there people in your life that’s holding you back? At some point, you need to take up for yourself and control your destiny. Fix it and leave them in your dust.
Starting today, find the one bad habit that needs fixing. Eliminate the smallest one to claim victory. This will help start the process of fixing others and change your life forever.
