Unless you perform manual labor, it’s rare to find calluses on people’s hands. All our clients get excited when they see small calluses forming on their palms from lifting weights.
If you’ve ever shook hands with a weight lifter, you’d be impressed with the thickness of their hands. Tina, Dylan and I have been lifting for years, so our calluses are extremely profound.
I know most people love having soft hands, but for me, I find a fit woman’s callused hands to be sexy. Tina thinks I’m weird, but it’s an indicator of hard work and dedication. Remember, we are professional athletes, so it’s part of our phenotype makeup.
Recently, I was reflecting over my life’s journey to all the hardships I’ve faced throughout my 58 years on this Earth. As I studied the calluses on my hands, I realized other parts of my body have hardened.
How many of you had your heart broken, faced unemployment, divorce, depression or the loss of a close family member? I’ve experienced all the above, but I chose to make them mold me into a better person.
I realized tragedies will callus your soul, heart and mind. I’m not pertaining in a negative way but to help you get through the next challenges of life.
Just like a weight lifters’ callused hands, as the weight gets heavier, the calluses get thicker. This is what happens to your internal body as well. With each heavyweight life throws at you, your heart and soul will thicken.
Just because you got knocked down on the canvas, doesn’t mean you’re out for the count. We must all get back up and continue the fight.
What challenges are you facing today? Just know, you’re not alone because we all have them. Maybe, you need a support group, escape route, religion, or just someone to understand, love and help through the process.
I want you to understand calluses will make you stronger, undefeated, super-human and ready for the next big challenge. With each heavy, life-altering experience, your callused body will thicken until no one or tragedy can penetrate your soul.
So, take today, look in the mirror and stare deep at that beautiful person glaring back. Make yourself realize those life experiences created calluses in order for you to become the best person possible. Now, get out there and kick some butt.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
