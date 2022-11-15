Throughout our lives, including every day, we make multiple choices that impact our lives. Some could be life-altering and others might seem small, but each choice is yours to make.
Just know, quitting is the easy out, and that’s why so many people choose it. All you have to do is walk away and stop trying. Admit it, there are situations and possibly goals that you gave up on that are still haunting you today. That’s because a quitter never wins and winners never quit.
We can’t take back the past. We can only live in the present and prepare for the future. Your only option for the things you quit on is to wrap them up as an experience. Remember, experiences are valuable lessons.
Now, it’s time to throw away the quitter attitude. Once you’ve quit something, it’s easier to quit everything. From now on, winning is the only option.
Winning is not easy. It takes drive, sacrifice, a strong attitude and not caring what others think. Winners always make it to the top. That’s why there is only one winner and endless amounts of losers.
Where do you want to be today? Are you tired of watching others fly by you? What’s it going to take to step up your game? Bottom line, stop being known as a quitter.
Yes, you are going to lose more than you will win. But, it takes the attitude of digging in deeper to accomplish winning.
Are you happy and comfortable with your current employment and income? What’s your game plan to get the promotion or pay raises? Do you just fly under the radar or are you ready to get noticed by supervisors?
How’s your health? This is one aspect of your life you have total control. Being in orthopedics, I can’t tell you how many times I heard a woman say she is overweight because of being “big-boned.” I’m sorry ladies, being involved in over 3,000 knee replacements, I never witnessed a big-boned lady.
Come on now, don’t get mad at me. Take back your life and start exercising. Let others be lazy and just fade away, but not you.
Quitters love to hang around each other because it makes them feel good about themselves.
Break away and get your game face on because quitters never win and winners never quit.
