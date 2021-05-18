Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy at times with thunderstorms likely...locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially late. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with thunderstorms likely...locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially late. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.