Windy at times with thunderstorms likely...locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially late. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
We all set goals to achieve something big. You must learn to be patient with yourself and keep striving forward because it takes one day at a time.
Most everyone wants to lose weight. What’s preventing you from achieving that goal? It took a long time of bad eating habits, along with lack of exercise to be in your current condition. So, you must be patient, continue making healthier decisions, and you’ll reach your target.
