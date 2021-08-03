We have an elderly rescue dog that’s been in the family for more than 10 years. Because of his age, Baily has developed a few physical and digestive problems. Sometimes these symptoms last a few days, but just when we think Baily’s at his end — he rallies.
Baily goes on a walk every morning, and almost every time, he starts sprinting like a young pup again. You’d never know he’s a senior dog from the way he tries to chase squirrels. To us, it’s Baily’s way of letting us know he’s not ready to give up, yet. And for those of you who might worry, yes, he’s on a leash.
