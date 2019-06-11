There are times in life when we are faced with challenging conditions. Some could be perceived small, but some will definitely be of serious nature.
In the world of sports, all athletes prepare for defensive and offensive scenarios. The goal is to produce a better outcome with each game’s confrontation.
As professional athletes, my family takes on this same mentality. We understand the importance of maintaining our bodies in year-round shape for competition. We witness competitors scrambling in the last few weeks to dial in their bodies. Some will make it, some won’t and it will be embarrassing for them.
What types of confrontations are you dealing with? Is it a dead-end job, bankruptcy, divorce or death of a loved one? These are all serious situations, but how you respond will determine your future.
It’s these confrontations that require immediate action. Yes, we all want to curl up in the fetal position hoping it will all go away, but it won’t.
We hear of heroes during fires, hurricanes, bombings and so-on. Most of the time, these are common folks like us. They were faced with a serious confrontation and their natural instinct was to help another human being.
Look, we are all the same. We are heroes with instinct to battle what life throws at us. Let what confronts you only strengthen you. Make sense?
We won’t win every battle, but we can win pride by giving our best. Losing will teach lessons of weaknesses.
Two years ago, Tina took second place that had five different countries competing. Instead of being satisfied with the outcome, she went on a seven-month journey to improve her game. Her next showing was three first places and two pro cards.
The best part of this story, is that the lady who came in second place under Tina, learned her lesson, too. Valerie truly improved her physique and will compete for her pro card in July.
Now, what are you going to do about confrontations you are facing? Are you satisfied with second place, a participation trophy or sitting on the bench? I’m not just pertaining to sports, I’m referencing life. You fill in the blank.
Be your hero of the day. It was you who faced confrontation and gave it your best. Raise your hands in victory, do an end-zone dance and walk off with your head held high.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.