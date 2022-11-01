We all have the ability to possess attributes and traits that drive us forward to success. But, for those who just can’t seem to get over the edge and better themselves, then you must use the word “stop.”
It’s time to stop sleeping too late, stop caring what others think, stop scrolling social media, stop eating junk food, stop listening to negativity and stop whining and complaining.
How many of these characteristics do you need to eliminate? I’m sure if you could get rid of just one, your life will be in a better place.
Why are you continuing to hit the snooze button? Flip your thinking and get excited about starting the day. Every day will be more productive than yesterday.
Stop caring about what others think. Most people don’t want you to succeed, so they can feel better about themselves. Stay ambitious and leave them in your dust.
I know social media is addictive, but you must find a way to stop getting sucked into it. If you’re having trouble getting away, then look for positive sites with uplifting messages. I’m actually on a few of them when I need a spiritual boost.
How bad do you need to make changes to your diet. Aren’t you sick of eating greasy foods? Don’t you feel sluggish and tired all day? Stop driving through the grease pit to and from work. Try to, at least, buying something you think is healthy at a grocery store each week. You’ll start to feel better and this will progress to healthier habits.
In today’s society, how often are we bombarded with negativity? It’s all around us, but don’t allow it to grab ahold of you.
Tina and I stopped watching regular TV and listening to certain radio stations years ago. We will catch a Netflix type series for entertainment every so often. Also, Tina creates a variety of music playlists that we enjoy without all the negative commercials.
Now, what’s in your life that needs the word “stop?” How can you better your life today by eliminating something or someone? When a negative situation arises, don’t get suckered into it, just stop and change direction.
Today is going to be the first day of your new life. From now on, the only direction is forward. Nothing can stand in your way to success because you know how to shout “stop.”
