Throughout the years, as I’m getting older, I’ve noticed how much I’m slowing down physically.
To some of you, 57 isn’t old, but to others, it’s ancient. So, I started taking notice of younger people’s mannerisms. Their quick movements of arms, legs, including head turns. It was quite obvious, I’ve slowed down more than I wanted to accept.
Well, this prompted me to pick up the pace. Now, it does take me a little time to get moving in the morning due to old injuries, but once my body has warmed up — it’s on!
My pace is quicker, my speech is enthusiastic, plus I force my body to project more energy. I’ve been doing this most of the year, and it’s now become my standard. I’m known to be a “hand talker,” so now, I’m moving so fast I could land planes.
People are surprised when I reveal my age because everything about me reflects a younger man.
Listen, we can’t stop Father Time. He has won every battle throughout human history. But, you can sure put up a good fight and enjoy life longer with more energy. You just got to put your mind to it.
Next time you’re walking in the mall, parking lots, to and from the mailbox, or where ever, pick up your pace. Try to out-walk everyone in your path. Treat it like a race and pass everyone up.
In your head, you should be thinking, “get out of my way all you lazy farts, this young'n is coming through.”
I now out-walk my kids. They’re constantly telling me to slow down. I tell them to catch up because I’m not slowing down until I lay my head on the pillow tonight.
Believe me, once you get adjusted to this new standard, you’ll enjoy life to the fullest. Your body will produce endorphins, plus metabolism will kick into a higher gear. I’m actually staying leaner from all the extra expended energy.
Hopefully, you understand that this faster pace mentality should be used in all aspects of life, including athletes, coaches, employers, employees, spouses and any driven person reading this. No matter what you’re involved in, increase the energy level.
Come on now, don’t accept getting older as an excuse to slow down. Stay in this fight and throw some punches at Father Time. Knock him down, kick him in the head, and use your fast pace as you sprint off into a new energetic life.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
