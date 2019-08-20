Today’s article is a big shout out to my good friend and client, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey.
I’m sure most of you are familiar with Hallisey's near-death experience, where he lost one leg and has limited mobility with the other. This all took place during Hurricane Harvey where he spent three months in the hospital.
Well, as you can imagine, being laid-up for such a long period will create massive atrophy of all your muscles. Pat went on a long road of recovery through the medical center’s TIRR system and local physical therapy.
Over the past several months, Hallisey has been weight training through our Ageless Muscle program. He is now more than four times stronger, plus his quality of life is getting back to normal.
What impresses us the most comes from his work ethic. Here is one of the busiest and most powerful men in League City, but he finds a way to improve his health and fitness. When Pat is in our gym, he is attacking the weights like a young athlete. He doesn’t let his physical disabilities slow him down. And, of course, this is the same effort he brings to League City.
Now, my question to you is, “If the mayor can do it, why can’t you?”
I can’t express enough the importance of weight training, especially as we get older. Not only do your muscles and bones become weak, but your mental and overall health will decline. Yes, weight training will improve all the above.
We train people of all ages, with many up into their mid- to late-70s. It’s exciting for all of us to watch them regain strength to increase energy and longevity for life.
Just know, Hallisey still spends most of his time in a wheelchair while continuing strength training for his prosthetic. His beautiful, amazing wife Janice keeps our leader on the go, and ensures Pat’s never late throughout his busy schedule.
Come on now, no one wants to hear your excuse for not exercising because if the mayor can do it, why can’t you?
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
