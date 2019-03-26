You don’t have to be from La Marque to appreciate this article. So, please, read on because we all want to leave an impact on this world.
The city of La Marque celebrated the life of an amazing lady — Mrs. Kathy Maly, who was laid to rest this week. She was known as Kathy to a few, Mrs. Maly to most, but earned the title of Mrs. Cougar to all because of 35 years of service as secretary for the La Marque athletic department.
Believe me, everyone who came in contact with Mrs. Maly had their own wonderful experiences, so I want to share mine.
She actually started her career during the late 1970s while I was a student athlete at La Marque High School. Since my dad was the defensive coordinator, I would frequent the athletic office and got to know Mrs. Maly during my youth. She was incredibly bubbly with an infectious laugh that would always bring a smile to your face.
In 1993, I was hired by head football coach Alan Weddell, and I had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Maly. One thing I learned very quickly, she ruled the coach’s office. Believe me, everyone thought Coach Weddell was the big boss; no-way-Jose, Mrs. Maly kept all of us in line.
She did make us coaches feel special, but I truly believe because she respected and loved my dad so much, that I received some of that spill-over love.
During my years at La Marque, I head coached several sports, and Mrs. Maly was the foundation of my success. As a new head coach, it was my first experience to inventory, order equipment, bussing, scheduling preseason games, and so-on. I was totally lost in the beginning, but with her help, my teams made the playoffs each year.
Just know, Kathy Maly touched and impacted everyone’s life, including students, athletes, coaches, booster club members, plus the entire community. There was never a moment her office wasn’t visited by students and athletes. Mrs. Maly had a passion to help everyone. She truly was like a second mom to many, plus helped them in their personal lives, too.
I do recognize my article just barely touches the surface of the Cougar legacy Kathy Maly left us with. But, we can all agree that God has taken another angel, and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Some might have thought she was just a secretary, but this special, beautiful lady made an impact in this world. I’ll miss you, and you’ll forever be in the hearts of Cougar Nation.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
