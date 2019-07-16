Each morning, when you wake, choices taken will determine your destiny. Every word and every action made will be your choice. You can’t control the actions of others, but you have complete control of yours.
More than 15 years ago, before Tina, I had become a single father. It was at that moment I knew that all my choices would now affect two small children.
I wanted to be the best father and role model possible, so I started off with personal improvements. The kids needed to not only hear positive reinforcement, but to witness it as well. Remember, your kids see your every action. It’s more than what you say, it’s what you do.
Yes, of course, we all make human mistakes, but it’s the lessons learned that is more important.
When the kids were in elementary school, I would wake them each morning with an impromptu funny song that I played on a keyboard in their room. I wanted the kids to start each day laughing and loving daddy. Even today, they still make fun over my dumb lyrics.
Now, how about you? If you’re not happy with being overweight, are you taking the time to cook healthy meals, or you still driving through for fast foods? Have you started that exercise program you’ve been telling yourself for way too long to start?
Do you get to work early to show dependability? Are you asking for extra projects to prove your worth?
How do you treat everyday people? I learned long ago from a multi-millionaire friend of mine to treat all people with respect. Mike talks to the doorman the same as the CEO. And, he’s right, everyone deserves the same respect.
When you’re in the gym using free weight machines, do you rerack the weights, or are you one of those meatheads who leaves many weights on the machine. Just know, you might feel like the king of the gym, but we all know you’re insecure.
Now, do a little soul searching and start making healthier choices. This doesn’t just pertain to physical improvements, but reaching for a positive mindset. Taking these choices seriously will change your life.
We are only on this Earth for a short time, so stop wasting life being a miserable person. This world is in constant motion, and if you only watch the news channels and surf social media, you’re caught up with people dividing our country. Don’t be someone adding to the problems, shut your laptop and be part of the solution. It’s easy because you have that choice!
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
