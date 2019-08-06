Back in 2000, I ran the Houston marathon for my 40th birthday. My daughter Daylyn was born several months before, and since I did most of the early morning feedings, my training had come to a halt.
Believe me, by the time the race started, I was not in long distance running shape, but I decided to give it my best.
It took me more than five hours to complete the race, but I crossed that finish line. I wasn’t only a physical mess, I was mentally depleted as well. I was crying like a baby crossing the line because I didn’t know if I could dig it out.
During the race, I reflected over other areas of my life where I needed to dig deep to cross the finish line. Just like you, there are many.
What parts of life are you running a marathon? How many of you, after a hard day’s work, are going to night school, taking online classes, going to trade school or working a second job to help pay the extra bills?
Most of us have been involved with failed relationships, but did you give it your best? How many of you have ever started a project and never finished? Look around the house, it’s still waiting on the final touches.
We all have those days where we want to throw our hands to the sky and just give up.
During my children’s childhood, they played multiple sports. I wanted to expose them to as many sports as possible, so they could find their passion by high school. There were only a few sports they didn’t care for, but I made them finish the season. I didn’t want them to be quitters because that’s the easy way out, and all of us can quit.
The message today is to find a way to cross the finish line in everything you do. Finish your education, be an equal partner in relationships, seek higher power and continue to explore ways to be a better person.
Crossing the finish line is never easy because of all the energy spent trying to get there, but you have a passion and desire buried deep inside you. Just when you’re ready to fall on your face, dig deep, grind it out and find a way because that finish line is right there in front of you.
On your mark, get set, GO!
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
