Whenever we buy fresh peach jam or other fruits, we listen for the seal to break from the twist of the lid. Once the jar is opened, then the enjoyment of sweets begin.
This could be said for uncorking a bottle of your favorite wine or liquor. Whatever pleasures your taste, breaking the seal is the beginning.
What’s important for you to understand is what happens when you break the seal in life. Every one of us has broken the seal that led us to victory or defeat.
Lets’ start with defeat. Have you noticed that once you’ve cancelled an appointment, it get’s easier and more frequent? Over the many years, we had a few clients who randomly cancel a training session. But, very quickly, it escalated to almost each week. They broke the seal to defeat, so we let them go. This can be said with every business.
How many of you are late for work every day because you got away with it once, so now it’s how your day starts. Just know, you’re probably on the chopping block, so quit hitting the snooze button.
It’s sad, but some people broke the seal by cheating on their spouse. This led to divorce and a broken family for children. I bet you found out that greener grass on the other side had sticker-burrs.
Now, what happens if you never break the seal? Those who don’t skip class at college will graduate on time without dropping classes and losing money.
No matter what spat you and your spouse may have, still let them know you love them. Gentlemen, bring back chivalry and open doors for your wife. Carry the umbrella as you walk them to their car in the rain. If you’ve been lacking, then it’s time to reseal the bottle of love and have a wonderful life. Find ways of creativity to strengthen the seal.
Come on now, the fastest way to success is to never break the seal. Get up early and be responsible for your actions every day. If you make a mistake, then own it. We see too many people pointing the fingers for their failures. You’re not fooling anyone but yourself.
So, today, if you’re even thinking about breaking a seal of destruction, stop right now. You already know that you’ll regret it. Don’t let bad decisions be a part of your character. You can make that change starting today.
Keep the seal closed and the lid tight because you’re better than that. All it takes is to keep pushing forward and be respectful to others and yourself.
