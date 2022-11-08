None of us have a crystal ball, but we would like to know what’s in our future.
Are there financial opportunities, loving lasting relationship, or maybe, just a long healthy life? What’s in your future that you are hoping for? Do you feel that you’re on the right path? Are things lining up for you?
If you really want to know what’s happening in your future, then check your habits. Do you have a plan or are you just winging it? Do you get up early every morning to conquer the day or are you always running late? Do you spend your spare time finding ways to better yourself or are you scrolling social media? Are you developing good habits or still stuck with bad habits?
Now, it’s time to break the negative cycle. You might need to get rid of certain friends. Remember, you are what your friends are. Don’t worry about what others think. Go out there, chase your dreams and create your future.
I know people addicted to Amazon spending sprees. How many of you have boxes delivered each week? Do you really need the newest and latest gadget? How many extra clothes and shoes will you wear? That money could be utilized, invested or saved in more productive areas.
Look, it’s OK to splurge on yourself every once in a while, but there are those of you who have a problem. Bottom line, it’s just another bad habit. Why not save it for a memorable vacation?
Listen, I’m not trying to act like I’m the perfect investor and money saver. I’ve made more bad decisions and investments than I’d like to admit. But, I finally matured and fell on my face enough to learn from experience.
What about you? What habits do you need to change? Are you on the right path because you have a strong personality and work ethic?
We all have something we want burning deep in our core. Through time, we get complacent with our lives, and lose that driving desire.
Today, things are going to change for you. Where would you like to be in five years or even one year from now? Are you further ahead than a year ago?
The crystal ball is in your hands. Look deep into the future and recognize that successful person you’ve become. This all happened because you changed your habits.
