One of the biggest rewards from our business is the thrill from clients as they reach weight training goals. Everyone loses fat, but the muscle size is exciting.
A common statement we hear “I know my muscles are getting bigger, but these workouts are getting harder.” My response, “just because you get stronger, doesn’t mean it gets easier; it only gets better.”
If you put some thought into it, weight training is very similar to life. You must keep pushing forward for continual growth. If you don’t, you’ll plateau, get stuck and stop growing. Success doesn’t come easy, but drive and desire will get you there.
When you’re attending school, each semester’s courses get a little more challenging, but your knowledge will continue to expand.
Those of you who’ve experienced martial arts, with each belt level, techniques and training become more advanced. Of course, the ultimate goal is to accomplish a black belt.
How about marriage? After the honeymoon’s over, each year can become more challenging, especially when you have children. But, maturity, growth and love should strengthen relationships. Recognize when you need to step up your game and appreciate each other’s efforts.
One of the many benefits of weight training is the building of confidence. We get to witness our clients exceeding in other areas of their life.
Forty-eight-year-old Mark is training to compete in his first physique competition. Another client, suffering from PTSD, is now interacting with the world, and has started the process to get her realtor’s license.
Hopefully, at this moment, you’re reviewing your own life. No matter your current situation, if you’re not growing, you’re falling. Don’t let this world pass you by. You’re never too old to grow. The majority of our client base is from mid 40s to 70s, and they are all creating new paths of success.
Whatever your circumstances may be today, keep your head up and just grind it out. Because, just like weight training, as in life, it might seem harder, but it’s really only getting better.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
