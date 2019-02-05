Lately, I received emails from people pertaining to joining a gym, plus starting to eat healthier, as soon as they receive their tax returns. Of course, my question to them is: “Why you waiting? Yes, a gym membership will help, but why not start doing something now?”
Here’s my best advice; start exercising your body during the time slot you’re expecting once you’ve joined a local gym. I’m referring to random exercises like walking, riding a bike, jumping jacks, sit-ups, and so on. What will happen is over time, your body will adjust to exercising at this particular time each day. So, when you finally can afford a gym, your body is ready to go. Make sense?
Let’s ask ourselves this same question, ”If not now, when?” to other areas of our lives.
How many of you keep putting off seeing relatives, going to evening classes, completing projects, attending church, taking vacation, cooking healthy, etc.?
Let’s be for real, you’re not really going to save any more money than you’re doing right now. Procrastinating has been your downfall for way too long. It’s what has kept you stale, blah, depressed, and stuck-in-a-rut.
Look around you. It’s possible you’re socializing with others who’ve lost their ambition. Break away from the norm. You no longer have time to waste. The time is now, today, this very moment that you’ve decided to change your life.
How many times did you fall learning to ride a bike? Plus, once learned, how many times did you slip and fall again? But did that stop you from getting back on again? Nope, because before long, you were riding wheelies down the street.
I have a 54-year-old client who has been battling stage four bone cancer. Without the consent of his doctor, he took off for a three-day mountain climb and snow-skied back down. Sounds like a Tim McGraw song doesn’t it?
Now, I’m not telling any of you to do anything against a doctor’s orders, but I believe you get my point. We don’t know when Father Time comes a knocking. If you’re like me, I read the obituaries every day in The Daily News. It’s never empty.
Pull out your phone, snap a picture of your meanest face possible, save it, and look at it throughout each day. It’s your reminder that no one or any obstacle can stop you from your goals.
So, the answer to the question “when?” is "now."
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.