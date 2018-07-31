Have you ever noticed how people migrate toward winning teams? When the Houston Astros were battling through the playoffs, you could see Astro’s paraphernalia everywhere. Everyone wants to be associated with a winning team.
The reason this phenomenon happens is because people need to feel like winners themselves, even if it’s off the backs of other’s efforts. It’s our tribal instinct.
Sports bars are a multimillion dollar business because of people wanting to gather, cheer on their team and feel like champions themselves.
All this is because of ancestral survival. Think about it. The only reason you are alive today is because your ancestors gathered in large numbers to fight off the enemy. A larger crowd creates a stronger defense. So, area tribes would combine to rule the territory.
What’s interesting is how professional players are gauged by the number of jerseys they sell. This is one of the strongest indicators of tribal people. You are all connected to a particular player by marketing his name and number.
Now, this is just my personal opinion and preference, but I told my kids that I’ll never wear some strangers name on the back of my shirt. The only name I’m supporting is “Tepera.”
Just know, my family does own and wear Toronto Blue Jays number 52 because our cousin Ryan Tepera is a pitcher.
So, the question to you is, “What type of tribe are you creating at home?” Do you instill pride and integrity into your children? Are they being raised to respect and treat all people with kindness?
I’m not telling you how to raise your children. We all have a variety of methods hoping for the best outcome. I’m only helping you realize our tribal instinct because personally, I feel this is one reason why some kids get pulled into gangs or become involved in unlawful activity.
But, on the flip-side, youth sports are thriving and a strong good-sportsmanship environment will push kids into a healthier tribal gathering.
Remember, every tribe has a leader others will look up to and follow. I’m sure there’s a family that needs someone to step up, take over and help strengthen the family tree. Just keep in mind, leadership is created by action, not just words.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.