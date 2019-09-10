My 18-year-old daughter Daylyn has had a rough go over the past several years.
Her volleyball career ended the summer before her sophomore year in high school because of an extensive corrective knee surgery. Daylyn had the same procedure on the other knee the following year before her junior year.
Since the recovery time took many months, and her physical activity was limited, Daylyn had put on some significant weight.
You have to remember, Daylyn lives in a house with professional physique competitors. Among Tina, her brother Dylan and I, it’s an environment of extreme health and fitness.
There were times when Daylyn felt like an outcast when we were out in the public eye. We never made an issue of this because she is a beautiful young lady, but it created some depression.
Now, fast forward to this past summer before Daylyn’s senior year of high school. On her own, Daylyn started a new journey of exercise and diet. She didn’t ask any of us for advice. Daylyn wanted to control her own destiny, and believe me, she did.
Well, her senior year has started, and Daylyn lost 62 pounds. Yes, she did that within three months.
Recently, Daylyn and I were discussing her mental journey of achievement because she is able to keep the weight off through a healthy diet.
Daylyn’s response to me was, “It was hard to get there, but it’s harder to stay there.” I explained to Daylyn that is true in every sense of life.
If you own a successful business, you must stay on your game to stay at the top because competitors are trying to take it away from you.
How many of you courted your spouse to win them over and fall in love? After many years, marriage can be challenging, so you must continue to keep it exciting.
When you’re a starter for a team, remember someone is working to take your spot. You better keep upping your skills, or you’ll sit on the bench.
The true message today is to never get complacent and be on cruise control. You worked hard for your accomplishments, so work harder to stay there.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
