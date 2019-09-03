Where ever you are at this moment in life, take one more step each day. This doesn’t just pertain to walking, it’s for every purpose you possess.
For example, read one page from a book, drink one cup of water, accomplish one part of a project, delete one negative contact, perform one more pushup, and so-on, according to your situation.
Most clients that come to us have failed every diet and exercise program imaginable. What happens is people try to jump into a new diet with all cylinders firing, but soon, run out of gas.
All you accomplished was to set yourself up for failure. Most programs will only work if you take it one step at a time. Remember, getting in shape or finding success in life is like running a marathon. It’s not a sprint.
Nothing that has true purpose happens overnight. There has to be a long-term strategy because failure comes along with it. We tell everyone to not beat themselves up for failure. Regroup and keep moving. You’ll eventually create new healthy habits.
Before coming to us, one of our clients set a goal to lose more than 50 pounds within a short period of time. Because Sarah was starving herself, every few days, she was gorging on junk food.
We helped her through a whole new diet program that requires carbohydrate manipulation. This process is for another article, but understanding how to manipulate carbs will keep you from starving and blowing diets.
Once Sarah understood the marathon process of healthy eating, the weight started falling off.
How many of you are wanting to start exercising, but can’t seem to get motivated? Why not sitting on your knees to perform some push-ups? Then, just add one more each day.
If you want to educate yourself on a particular subject, try reading one article a day.
If anything, try being nice to one person a day, and before long, you’ll be the kindest person in the room. Just have sincerity.
Hopefully by now, you’re recognizing by adding “one” into your daily routine isn’t all that difficult. So, start today to change your life and before long, you’ll be number one.
A quick shout out to my dad Ray Tepera. Tomorrow is his 79th birthday, and he just had his first knee replacement. Love you dad. You will always be my hero.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
