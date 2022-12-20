During the holidays, my wife Tina and I have been enjoying watching all the classic Christmas movies. It’s been entertaining while getting us into the holiday spirit.
One movie I wasn’t aware of was “A Christmas Story.” Obviously, I’m in the minority because all my clients were familiar with this classic. Even my 77-year-old client Terry has scheduled a trip to tour the house used in the Christmas Story movie. It was based in Cleveland, and turned into a museum for the millions of fanatic fans.
Well, for all of you who are familiar with “A Christmas Story,” the importance of the Red Ryder BB gun was just as significant in my life as for Ralph Parker. Parker was a 9-year-old boy in the 1940s who dreamed of Santa bringing him a Red Ryder BB gun. His only issue was that everyone kept telling him that he would shoot his eye out.
For your information, the Red Ryder was first produced in 1940 and was named after a comic strip cowboy syndicated in newspapers nationwide.
In my family, my dad was given a Red Ryder in 1947 when he was around 7 years old. That gun stayed at my grandma’s house even when I was a kid. Since we are not a family who hunts, it was the only gun I got to shoot in my youth.
I loved going to visit grandma and pulling out that old Red Ryder. I destroyed many mason jars and tin cans because I was the “Rifleman” of the 1960s.
Well, as to continue the family tradition, fast forward to my son Dylan’s early youth. It was time to buy a new Red Ryder for his first gun. As per my dad and me, Dylan and I would walk along backroad trails and target shoot any debris we could find. It was good ol’ father-son bonding time while building memories.
Today, I still have that Red Ryder available in my hallway closet. It’s only used to chase the squirrels away from the flowerbeds. Just know, it’s not powerful enough to hurt animals.
Now, for all you “A Christmas Story” fans, just know, I never shot my eye out. Wink-wink.
Remember to take time this week and call someone to share love and kindness. Be the twinkle in people’s eyes and the smile on their face. I hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas.
