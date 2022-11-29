There’s not one of us who can’t escape difficult situations. Some of these are self-inflected, while others are not.
Throughout my younger adult life, I was ambitious, including making steps forward and seemed to be on a good path. But, then I would make a bonehead mistake, and it would set me back again. I was one of those “two steps forward and one step back” kind of guys. It got so frustrating, but I knew it was from immaturity.
I think we all know the definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. I finally figured out that I was the problem and it was time to become the solution.
Today, I’m in the best relationship I could ever imagine with my wife Tina. Our business is impacting so many lives that we are expanding in 2023. My kids are happy and are productive citizens in their occupations and community.
Listen, I know it sounds like I’m bragging, but I’m also aware that my next problem is around the corner.
OK, so what problems are you facing today? What situations have you gotten yourself into? Sometimes, we want to point the fingers at others, but if you really think about it, you put yourself in that environment.
It was your decision to drink too much alcohol, take the pills or do drugs. It was you who chose to spew mean words at someone that now you regret.
Are you having problems at work? Which path do you choose — to be the “go-to” employee or the whiner?
I once worked for a medical company at which one of the sales reps did nothing but complain at every meeting. Our company was growing, including a great commission package. We were all making good money except for this slacker. Of course, within a year’s time, his lack of work ethic got him fired. Bottom line, he was the problem and chose not to be the solution. Don’t be that guy.
Now, are you ready to become the solution? Quit hanging out with deadbeats and put yourself in a positive environment. You have total control of your destiny. No more setbacks.
Remember, you might be the problem, but starting today, you’ll be the solution. Now, get out there and kick some butt.
