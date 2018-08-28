Well, here we go with another school year starting. All the kiddos are excited to see old friends, plus make new ones. For us older folks, don’t you remember the excitement and anxiety of the first day of school? We’d wear our new clothes, slick back our hair with Brylcreem (just a little dab’ll do ya), looking forward to a new start, and hoping for the best school year ever.
As a former high school athlete, I was excited participating and watching all the La Marque Cougar teams getting ready to battle through another season. We, like all other schools, were hoping to be district champs and possess the bragging rights with our rivals.
My thought is for all parents, this is your new start, too. As parents, we learn valuable lessons each school year to help improve our own skills. This might be the year to instill better homework and studying time. Maybe, we should get more involved in our children’s activities, volunteer at school functions, plus get to know our kid’s friends.
During the 1990s, I was a high school science teacher. One observation that was clear to me was the best well-behaved students had very involved parents.
Now that I run my own business, I try to treat each week as a new start. Instead of dreading Mondays, I pump myself up like it’s a brand-new week to change lives. My goal each day is to make an impact to help people love themselves.
I would like you to take a moment and reflect on your life. We all have lessons learned from the past, but think mostly about your biggest victories. Try to bask in the euphoric emotions you possessed when you conquered an obstacle. That exuberant feeling of winning a long, hard-fought battle — not just in sporting events, but in life. Maybe it was completing night school, defeating an illness, picking yourself up after a divorce, or conquering a bad addiction. The life list can go on and on, just depending on your situation.
But that’s just it, every time we conquer life, we get a new start. Don’t let any situation keep you down. Kick it to the curb and keep your pace. There’s an amazing destiny that your journey is taking you towards. All it takes is making this your best day ever.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
