In anticipation of a successful school bond issue in November 1964, Santa Fe ISD on Aug. 9, 1964 dedicated Behringer Field.
The bond issue passed, and a new Santa Fe Junior High School (now Daniel Kubacek Elementary School) was built on the site of the original Santa Fe Baseball Park. The original park consisted of a backstop, bleachers and one lonely bench for each team's dugout. There was no fencing or scoreboard. A home run could roll forever.
Behringer Field was located on the site of the closed Alta Loma Elementary School, and was named for former Alta Loma principal, teacher and coach Frank Behringer.
Behringer Field was a major upgrade for Santa Fe Baseball. It consisted of bleachers, a regulation backstop, team dugouts, scoreboard, concession stand, press box, restrooms, and was totally fenced and lighted. It also provided for drive-in parking and viewing along the right field fence under the largest sycamore trees in Santa Fe ISD.
The dimensions of the ballpark were somewhat peculiar. The left field fence was 305 feet and center field was 344 feet. The right field fence was only 247 feet as an Humble Enco oil well was located just beyond the right field fence.
On March 30, 1965, under the lights for the first time in Santa Fe baseball history, the Indians opened Behringer Field with a 9-2 win over the Clear Creek Wildcats. Winning pitcher Bill Denson threw a two-hitter against the Wildcats.
Other Santa Fe players in the box score that night included Al Cosaro, Butch Martorell, Kenny Wall, Steve Tyler, Steve Manis, Larry Hubbell, Mike Botter and Ray Chapa. The Indians were coached by the legendary Edgar (Coach Mac) McReynolds. The Indians won the inaugural Santa Fe Baseball Tournament in April 1965.
The most noteworthy game in 1965 was vs. the Alvin Yellowjackets in Alvin. The starting pitcher for Alvin that night was future Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan. Nolan had control problems and only lasted the first inning, but not before beaning Santa Fe center fielder and clean-up hitter Steve Tyler.
Steve had to be removed from the game and stitched up above his left eye. Steve returned to the game before its conclusion. The Indians defeated Alvin 8-5 that night. The Alvin Yellowjackets went on to win the 1965 state AAA (now 5A) championship in Austin.
Behringer Field was also the home of the Santa Fe Senior League starting in 1965, which was a major upgrade from a makeshift backstop at Runge Park in Arcadia and served in that capacity for many years. Your writer was on the Senators championship team in 1967 that was coached by Frank Cosaro and Leon Boatman.
On Oct. 9, 1989 Behringer Field was renamed Behringer-Tully Field in memory of Michael D. (Tut) Tully, the son of Max and Jean Tully and the grandson of Frank Behringer. Tut was a 1980 Santa Fe graduate and an active supporter of the Santa Fe High School baseball program.
The last season Behringer-Tully Field was the home of the Indians was in 2001 as a new baseball park opened at the site of the new Santa Fe High School on Highway 6. Behringer-Tully Field has now been conveyed to the City of Santa Fe for a park.
The city of Santa Fe is sponsoring The Final Run at Behringer-Tully on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Indians are invited to attend. There will be Final Run t-shirts for the first 250 runners. Concessions and food trucks will be on site. Covered seating and restroom facilities will be available.
Additionally, the Santa Fe School Museum, and the original and restored 1941 Santa Fe Gym will be open for patrons to visit that day.
Your writer expects a large crowd and hopes to see all Indians there for the farewell to Behringer-Tully Field and the Final Run. See you there.
