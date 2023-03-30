It’s not an exaggeration to say that thousands of Galvestonians are hoping they’ve prepared adequately for Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 triathlon.
Only a handful of those will be swimming, cycling and running their way to a personal victory; however, the majority will be counting on their preparation and planning to get them to work, church or brunch without long delays on roads where the race has temporary top priority.
Ironman 70.3 is the county’s largest sporting event, with more than 2,000 entrants, hundreds of volunteers and thousands of spectators on Galveston’s West End and at Moody Gardens. The Ironman production team works each year to minimize the disruption caused to local residents and beachgoing tourists, refining the course to reduce interaction between cars and competitors.
There’s no conflict in the first leg of the Ironman 70.3 event. The triathlon begins with a 1.2-mile swim in Offatts Bayou. Swimmers jump in from the docks on the east end of Palm Beach and swim eastward before turning and paralleling the shore on a long westward stretch. The swimmers go past the Colonel paddle wheeler before heading to shore and running out to make the transition from swimming to cycling.
After mounting their bikes, the triathletes take to the streets. The 56-mile cycling course takes competitors to the west end of the island on FM 3005 and across San Luis Pass via the bridge. Although FM 3005 will remain open to traffic, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane will be closed to motorists during the race. The San Luis Pass Bridge and the easternmost section of the Bluewater Highway will be completely closed from 7 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Motorists can also expect delays on Stewart Road between 81st Street and Cove View Boulevard and on FM 3005 between Indian Beach and Cove View Boulevard. The run course is almost entirely off city streets, emerging from Moody Gardens only for a short leg on Jones Drive.
Building in extra travel time to and from the island’s west end will ensure that locals get where they need to go on time and help to keep the streets clear for those who are hoping to shave some time off their triathlon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.