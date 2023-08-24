A runner at the peak of their form is sometimes described as “poetry in motion.” We rarely hear anyone compared to a poet in motion, but if there was ever a poet worthy of that description, it would have been Walt Whitman.
Not only are Whitman’s poems full of odes to a movement that resonates with runners, like “Afoot and light-hearted, I take to the open road, healthy, free, the world before me, the long brown path before me leading wherever I choose,” it turns out he was a 19th-century fitness guru.
It wasn’t until 2015 that a University of Houston graduate student connected the dots between Whitman and “Mose Velsor,” the author of a series of columns in the New York Atlas expounding good nutrition, healthy exercise and the benefits of sleep.
Under the pseudonym of Mose Velsor, Whitman doled out advice on which forms of exercise were best, how to keep depression at bay with daily workouts and other topics that are still discussed on fitness blogs and podcasts today.
His musings on fitness have been collected in a small volume, “Whitman on Wellness: Poetry and Prose for a Healthy Life.”
Whitman took a holistic approach. “Training, however, it is always to be borne in mind, does not consist in mere exercise. Equally important with that are the diet, drink, habits, sleep, etc.,” he wrote in 1858. Going to sleep around 10 o’clock had two advantages: being fully rested, and also “cuts off many of the dissipations most injurious in their effects upon the health.”
Even so, Whitman wasn’t a just-say-no stickler. “A gentle and moderate refreshment at night is admissible enough, and, indeed, if accompanied with the convivial pleasure of friends, the cheerful song or the excitement of company, is in every way to be commended,” he advised, recognizing the mental health benefits of a drink with friends.
Whitman knew that consistency in training was key. “Let nothing divert you from your duty to your body,” he wrote in his fitness column. “Habituate yourself to the brisk walk in the fresh air, to the exercise of pulling the oar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.