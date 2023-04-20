A late-spring morning in Walter Hall Park seems like the setting for an idyllic run.
Trees and flowers in bloom and Clear Creek meandering nearby combine to make the Bay Area Habitat 5K Fun Run a prime outing for both competitive runners and casual walkers on April 29.
The 5K is designed as a three-loop course that stays inside the 86-acre park on state Highway 3 in League City.
“The race starts near the main building in the park, and makes two large loops then a smaller loop to make the race exactly 5 kilometers,” Cassidy Huynh, development coordinator for Bay Area Habitat for Humanity, explained.
The course is on paved trails that circle some of the park’s amenities, including the popular boat ramp into Clear Creek. The 5K is walker-friendly, and strollers and pets on leashes are permitted.
Bay Area Habitat starts off race day with a Kids Dash for children ages 10 and under. “They’ll line up at the start line and take off just like the adults, but turn around while they’re still in sight,” Huynh said.
After the Kids Dash at 7:45 a.m., the 5K gets underway at 8 a.m. The fastest overall male and female will receive awards, along with the top three men and women in 10-year age groups, with additional awards in the 5K for under 10 years old, 10-14 and 15-19. All finishers will receive a medal.
Proceeds from the 5K benefit Bay Area Habitat for Humanity’s ongoing programs to construct affordable housing in the area and make homeownership a reality for low-income families.
“Since the Bay Area affiliate began in 1991, we’ve built more than 175 houses,” Huynh said. “Even with Covid, we kept building. A huge misconception is that when the Restore resale store closed, we stopped building homes. Even without Restore, we’re still going strong, and will continue to.”
Online registration is open at bahfh.org. On-site race day registration will be available by credit card only.
