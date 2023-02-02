You don’t have to dress up for next week’s Ties and Tennis Shoes 5K, and you don’t have to wear tennis shoes, either.
The race honors the memory and the legacy of educator Joshua Paul Schwarz, which included helping young men without role models learn to tie a necktie.
“The race proceeds fund scholarships for graduating seniors in the Pasadena, Clear Creek and Brazosport school districts,” race organizer Kristin Banks said.
The Ties and Tennis Shoes 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at Moody Gardens in Galveston. The course is family-friendly, run entirely on pathways around the complex without crossing any streets.
The 5K begins and ends on the west side of the Moody Gardens complex, behind the Discovery Pyramid. The course wraps around Moody Gardens’ iconic pyramids and reaches the eastern edge of the complex, with a stretch along the perimeter of Palm Beach. Participants will make two loops of the course to complete the 5K distance.
The chip-timed race will award trophies to the first three runners in each of the 10-year age groups, along with trophies for the top overall male and female. The 5K starts at 8 a.m.
“We’re going to have some cornhole games set up for people to play while they’re waiting for the race to start,” Banks said. “After the race, we’re going to have raffle prize drawings that everyone will be eligible for.”
A 5K race seemed like a natural offshoot of the Josh Paul Foundation’s fundraising, according to Banks, because Schwarz was an avid runner prior to being diagnosed with the cancer that ended his life.
The race’s name also seemed like a natural, considering that Schwarz, as a teacher and assistant principal, made himself available to his students to help them with the soft skills, like tying a necktie, that would help them later in life.
Online registration for the Ties and Tennis Shoes 5K, scheduled for Feb. 11 at Moody Gardens, is open at Runsignup.com. Race-day registration will also be available. More information is available at JoshPaulFoundation.org.
