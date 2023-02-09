Whether fast or slow, runners and walkers will find the Alvin ISD Education Foundation Turtle Race 5K to be a good reason to come out of their shells and participate. The race is scheduled for Saturday at National Oak Park.
“Most of the 5K takes place on the Tom Blakeney Hike and Bike Trail,” race spokesperson Sheila Olson explained. “In order to make it the certified 5K distance, it goes a little bit into the neighborhood, but almost all of it is on the trail following the bayou.”
The Turtle Race kicks off with a 1K for kids ages 11 and younger. The 1K begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. The timed 5K will award the first three finishers in 10-year age groups, as well as the overall fastest male and female.
The Turtle Race isn’t just for people. More than 15,000 turtles will be participating later in the day, albeit on a much shorter course. Each of the turtles has been “adopted” by a donor to the Alvin ISD Education Foundation, who is hoping they picked the fastest of the identical plastic turtles.
“Each turtle has a bar code linking it to a donor, and all the turtles are dropped from a bridge into Mustang Bayou and travel downstream for about 100 yards,” Olson said. “The first turtle funneled into the finishing chute is the big winner, and there are great prizes for the first 14.”
Prizes include a $1,500 travel voucher, a $1,000 shopping spree and a $500 Visa gift card. The proceeds of the 5K and the Turtle Race benefit the Alvin ISD Education Foundation.
“Our only goal is to support students, staff and programs of AISD,” Olson said. In addition to supporting all AISD campuses, the foundation helps the district to retain staff by awarding scholarships to teachers and paraprofessionals who are continuing their education.
The race registration for the 5K and 1K and adoption of one or more racing turtles is open online at Alvinisd.net.
