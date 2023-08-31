Labor Day weekend is the unofficial start of the road race season. Even though the temperatures are just beginning to cool, the race calendar is filling up, with a nearby race happening every weekend in September.
The running streak kicks off this weekend in Alvin, when the Beneezy Purple Monkey Fun Run returns for the 19th time. The race is a favorite of many runners and walkers thanks to its family-friendly options, unique awards and well-managed course.
The race takes place at the Alvin High School Memorial Stadium. Children ages 12 and younger participating in the Kids 1K will run two-and-a-half laps on the stadium track in an untimed fun run.
Once the children finish, 5K and 10K participants line up near the stadium to begin a loop that takes them down West Adoue Street and then for a long stretch on Kost Road. From there, a left turn onto West South Street (sounds confusing, but don’t worry, course marshals will be on hand to make sure no one actually heads west or south there) takes everyone back to Johnson Street and a sprint to the finish.
The 5K entrants complete the loop once, while 10K participants make two loops of the certified course, ending back at Alvin High School. The high school isn’t just a landmark on the course; it’s also the recipient of the proceeds of the race.
The Purple Monkey Fun Run generates funds for the Ben Garcia Memorial Scholarship Fund, named in honor of a late Alvin High School graduate and water polo player. The scholarship fund has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to Alvin High School graduates.
Of course, any race named the Purple Monkey is going to hand out plenty of bananas after the race, but what motivates many of the runners is a shot at one of the unique age group awards.
The top three finishers in each age group of the 5K and 10K goes home with a plush purple monkey. The age groups begin with 13 and younger, and include 14-16 and 17-19 before splitting into standard five-year age brackets.
