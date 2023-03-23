Two events this weekend put walkers at the front of the pack.
The Pirates Beach Steps for Pets, benefitting the Galveston Island Humane Society, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hike for Hope are ready to harness the walking power of the community to raise funds and awareness of their efforts.
The Hike for Hope 5K Walk starts and ends at Menard Park on Seawall Boulevard and 27th Street. The 5K course heads west along the seawall to a turnaround near Fort Crockett Park, then returns to Menard Park.
“At the finish, there will be food trucks, and ShyKatz Bakery will be on site selling pastries,” Hike for Hope co-chair Stephanie Waltman said.
The 5K walk begins at 10:30 a.m. and caps a morning of activities that includes a welcome from Galveston Mayor Craig Brown and several other speakers.
“At 10, we’ll have our sand ceremony, where sand of different colors is layered in a glass vase,” Waltman explained. “The colors represent the relationships people have to those who have died by suicide, whether it’s a spouse, child, first responder, friend or other connection.”
Walkers also wear honor beads during the walk to honor the memory of those lost to suicide.
“The honor beads are like Mardi Gras beads and in colors that correspond to the colors of sand,” Waltman said. “One of the purposes of the Hike for hope, along with raising funds for suicide prevention, is to de-stigmatize the word ‘suicide’ so that we can support those who are grieving.”
Walking in the Hike for Hope is open to everyone, though registering as a fundraiser is encouraged. The walk is family-friendly and pet-friendly.
Pets are also welcome and, in fact, are encouraged at the Pirates Beach Steps for Pets walk. Leashed, vaccinated pets and their human companions will gather on the beach near the Buccaneer Drive beach access point, close to Pocket Park No. 3 on 11 Mile Road. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the walk will support the shelter’s community spay/neuter assistance programs.
