If you had so much fun at the Daily News Press Run last October that you can’t wait to do it again, there’s good news. If you missed the Press Run last October, there’s good news. If you’ve just started running and weren’t ready for the Press Run last fall, that good news applies to you, too.

A second Press Run, this one deemed the Daily News Press Run — Texas City, makes its debut May 13. The race features a 5K, 10K and a 1K for children, with all three beginning and ending at Rainbow Park near the Texas City Dike.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

