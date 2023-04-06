If you had so much fun at the Daily News Press Run last October that you can’t wait to do it again, there’s good news. If you missed the Press Run last October, there’s good news. If you’ve just started running and weren’t ready for the Press Run last fall, that good news applies to you, too.
A second Press Run, this one deemed the Daily News Press Run — Texas City, makes its debut May 13. The race features a 5K, 10K and a 1K for children, with all three beginning and ending at Rainbow Park near the Texas City Dike.
Like the original Press Run, the Texas City version supports the Newspapers In Education program, which enables classroom teachers to use newspapers as a tool for teaching reading skills, critical thinking and a better understanding of the world.
In keeping with the emphasis on reading, the event includes a costume contest for adults and children to dress as a character from one of their favorite books. Three adult winners and the top three children’s costumes will receive prizes donated by local merchants.
The certified course for the 5K and 10K heads north from Rainbow Park through Bay Street Park and beyond, taking in the public art and Galveston Bay views to the east. A segment on Skyline Drive provides cooling breezes from the bay. Competitive runners will vie for awards in 10-year age categories.
The Press Run is walker-friendly, and after the 5K and 10K, participants will enjoy music, food and dozens of vendors. The Kids’ Zone will have bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting and other activities.
In addition to the 5K and 10K, the Press Run offers a “Run from Pillow” option that, in exchange for a $25 donation, provides a race T-shirt without breaking a sweat. There are also virtual options for both the 5K and 10K.
Registration for the Daily News Press Run — Texas City is now open at galvenews.com/pressruntc. A discounted, bundled registration for both the Texas City and Galveston races is also available.
