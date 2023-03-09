Every runner has a favorite time of day to run, and evening runners rarely find a race that caters to their internal clock. Next week’s Seabrook Lucky Trails weekend of trail running offers a St. Patrick’s Day sundown run to kick off a series of races ranging from 1 kilometer to marathon distance.

All the races, which include a marathon and half marathon on Saturday and half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K on Sunday, showcase Seabrook’s parks and running trails. The races start and finish at Rex Meador Park, and the course for all distances except the 5K stretches to Pine Gully Park on the shores of Galveston Bay.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription