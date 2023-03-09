Every runner has a favorite time of day to run, and evening runners rarely find a race that caters to their internal clock. Next week’s Seabrook Lucky Trails weekend of trail running offers a St. Patrick’s Day sundown run to kick off a series of races ranging from 1 kilometer to marathon distance.
All the races, which include a marathon and half marathon on Saturday and half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K on Sunday, showcase Seabrook’s parks and running trails. The races start and finish at Rex Meador Park, and the course for all distances except the 5K stretches to Pine Gully Park on the shores of Galveston Bay.
Meador Park is also the transfer point of the four-person marathon relay on March 18. Each member of the team completes one loop of the course before handing it off to the next teammate.
If the one-loop distance sounds appealing, but you can’t find three like-minded individuals, the quarter marathon on March 19 uses the same course. A quarter marathon is 6.55 miles, just slightly longer than a 10K’s 6.2-mile distance.
The majority of runners, however, will enjoy multiple loops of the course. From Meador Park, it heads north on city streets before accessing the crushed-granite trails near Toddville Road. The trail runs through a flat coastal prairie before crossing through a more wooded section and entering Pine Gully Park. After a short span along Galveston Bay, runners and walkers retrace their route to Meador Park.
While all the races are walker-friendly, the marathon makes a special nod to walkers, allowing a 6 a.m. start for walkers and keeping the course open until 2:15 p.m. Runners start the marathon at 7:15 a.m., followed by the half marathon at 7:30 a.m. on March 18.
On Sunday, March 19, the half marathon begins at 7:15 a.m., followed by the quarter marathon at 7:30 a.m. Sunday’s 5K run begins immediately after the quarter marathon.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Lucky Trails runs, which started as a one-day event and grew to accommodate a wide range of paces and endurance levels. Registration is open at Seabrookmarathon.com.
