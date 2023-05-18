Canceling a much-anticipated race isn’t an easy decision.
Last week, when organizers of the Daily News Press Run-Texas City looked at the weekend forecast, it was clear that the risks of holding the event outweighed the excitement of bringing a new race to Galveston County. The Daily News Press Run-Texas City will now take place on Saturday, June 24 in its original location at Bay Street Park.
Some disappointed runners second-guessed the decision, but it was an entirely valid one. Sure, a little rain isn’t going to hurt anyone, but when the forecast includes the chance of lightning, that’s a different story.
The United States averages 28 deaths per year from lightning strikes and many more injuries, and about two-thirds of the fatalities were people engaged in sports or exercising. Even more sobering, the National Weather Service reports that around 25 percent of sports-related lightning strikes hit runners.
Running in the rain can be refreshing, but when that rain turns into a thunderstorm, it’s time to re-think the day’s run. Once the water starts pooling in puddles, it’s hard to see cracks and holes, leading to a high risk of ankle injuries.
The real danger, though, is lightning. If lightning is nearby, the best plan of action is to take shelter in a building or parking garage until the storm passes by. Don’t wait out the storm under a tree; trees can conduct electricity, and there’s also the less likely but dangerous chance of the tree falling.
Being prepared isn’t difficult. There are free apps for real-time tracking of lightning strikes to get a definitive sense of how close lightning is and whether it poses a danger, which is generally considered any lightning within 10 miles.
Because the apps, such as My Lightning Tracker, record the exact location and the precise time of each strike, it’s easy to follow the weather service’s guideline of waiting 30 minutes after the last strike in the area before resuming outdoor activity.
Putting safety first may have disappointed the folks eager to inaugurate Texas City’s version of the Daily News Press Run, but they only have to wait until June 24 for another chance, and we can all rest assured that the race is being run with safety as the top priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.