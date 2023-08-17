As the summer begins to wind down, runners and walkers can start thinking about the events that are coming up in the fall.
One local race organizer has come up with a way to build enthusiasm for the upcoming season while also giving runners and walkers the chance to replenish their gear at a hefty discount.
Running Alliance Sport — the organization behind popular local races, including the Toughest 10K Kemah, Toughest 10K Galveston and the Seabrook Lucky Trails events — will be hosting an informational meet and greet at the Baybrook branch of Dick’s House of Sport on Saturday. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and offers those in attendance the opportunity to find out more about RAS’s races before committing.
The meet and greet will also feature a sneak preview of the medals and t-shirts that entrants will receive.
“The medals are absolutely awesome,” race director Robby Sabban said. “The medal for each race in the Texas Bridge Series is outstanding on its own, but then when you see how they all come together to form a bigger one, it’s even better.”
The Texas Bridge Series combines the Toughest 10K Kemah, which traverses the Kemah Bridge on Highway 146, the Toughest 10K Galveston, which takes on the Galveston Causeway, and the La Porte by the Bay Half Marathon, which crosses the Fred Hartman Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel. Runners and walkers can opt to do one of the races or bundle all three for a special price.
“This year, we’re going to limit the Toughest 10K Kemah to 1,000, because of the construction near the bridge,” Sabban said. “Anyone who wants to do it, or all three of the series, should consider registering as soon as possible.”
To encourage early signups, registration at the meet and greet will yield a bonus.
“We’re giving away some swag, so if you sign up Saturday, you get an extra gift,” Sabban said.
Everyone attending gets another bonus as well: Dick’s will offer to meet and greet attendees 20 percent off their purchases Saturday.
“Dick’s came aboard as a sponsor for all the RAS races for 2023,” Sabban noted. “They’re a great fit for us, along with On The Run, which has been a loyal sponsor since our first race 20 years ago.”
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.