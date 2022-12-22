In this season of giving, local race organizers Running Alliance Sport hit a huge milestone in the amount of race proceeds they have turned over to the area’s charities.
The Miles for a Million campaign hit its goal of raising a million dollars, all of it distributed to nonprofits that work to meet the community’s most pressing needs.
If you’ve ever run one of the races in the Texas Bridge Series (crossing the Galveston Causeway, Kemah Bridge or Fred Hartman Bridge), any of the distances at the Seabrook Lucky Trails, the Baytown Bud Heat Wave or several other 5Ks, you’ve contributed to the Miles for a Million effort.
“Running Alliance Sport started in 2011, and giving back through charitable donations has always been part of the operation,” founder Robby Sabban said. “In 2019, we started Miles for a Million, and didn’t think it would take long to reach our goal, but then in 2020, COVID hit, and there weren’t any races at all that year.”
While the COVID years were a bust for race organizers everywhere, Running Alliance Sport made a relatively quick comeback by instituting a full range of infection-control and safety precautions. Cautious runners and walkers returned to the events, confident that the group had addressed health concerns.
The 2022 RAS calendar wrapped up just before Thanksgiving with the final race of the Texas Bridge Series, the La Porte by the Bay Half Marathon.
The beneficiaries of the money raised have included Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a Pasadena shelter addressing domestic abuse and sexual assault; the Baytown Special Rodeo Association, and groups serving veterans and cancer patients.
“In addition to making donations, we have a partnership with Ed White Elementary that encourages kids to be active,” Sabban said. “They log the mileage they run, and when it reaches 26.2 miles (marathon distance), they get a medal.”
The charities aren’t the only ones to benefit from RAS’s generosity. Participants in their races come back year after year for their well-organized events and brimming swag bags.
“Our number one goal is to take care of the runners, and whatever is leftover after that goes to charity,” Sabban said.
