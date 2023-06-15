One of the advantages of participating in well-organized races like next Saturday’s Daily News Press Run — Texas City is that there will be plenty of water and sports drinks on hand during and after the run. The day’s heat won’t be much of a concern, thanks to the ample opportunities to grab a cool cup of water to drink or pour overhead.

Outside of races like the Press Run, though, it’s up to each runner to find a way to find their favorite way to keep water handy. One of the easiest strategies is to run loops, with water stashed in the car, on the porch or on a picnic table for a quick grab each time you pass by.

