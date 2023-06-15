One of the advantages of participating in well-organized races like next Saturday’s Daily News Press Run — Texas City is that there will be plenty of water and sports drinks on hand during and after the run. The day’s heat won’t be much of a concern, thanks to the ample opportunities to grab a cool cup of water to drink or pour overhead.
Outside of races like the Press Run, though, it’s up to each runner to find a way to find their favorite way to keep water handy. One of the easiest strategies is to run loops, with water stashed in the car, on the porch or on a picnic table for a quick grab each time you pass by.
Some runners plan their routes so that they pass by their own or friends’ yards with a garden hose available for a quick drink. Although many of us routinely did that as kids, and have lived to tell about it, the conventional wisdom now is that water in the garden hose is not always safe to drink.
Stagnant water, which collects in hoses, can harbor bacteria. Hose water is OK for a cooling spray, but not necessarily for drinking. For a quick drink, it’s better to detach the hose from the faucet and drink the water directly from the faucet.
Carrying water is another option, though it takes some getting used to. It has the advantage of being available at any time, which is especially important in the early summer days when we often overheat a little sooner than expected. Many hand-held bottles are available, and the ones with ergonomic straps make them comfortable to carry.
Belt-pack bottles are an alternative for those who feel off-balance when carrying a bottle. Look for a belt with a slanted pocket for the bottle, so that it’s easier to pull out while running.
Even if carrying water seems like a nuisance, staying hydrated and cooling down quickly can make it much easier to keep putting in the miles, especially as we finish preparing for the inaugural Daily News Press Run — Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.