There are plenty of races that commemorate a holiday, but next week’s Lunar Landing 5K and Kids 1K marks a different kind of milestone.
The race is a tribute to one of the Clear Lake area’s proudest moments — when the Apollo 11 astronauts landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.
That “one small step for a man, a giant step for mankind” accomplishment wouldn’t have happened without the hard work of residents in the Clear Lake community, many of whom had moved to the area to work for NASA.
The Apollo 11 crew helped to popularize the sport of running in the Bay Area, and the Lunar Landing 5K takes it full circle by having a running race shine the spotlight on the aerospace community.
In its earlier years, the 5K was held at the Johnson Space Center, but post-9/11 Homeland Security regulations closed the campus, and the race is now held nearby at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center.
The 5K course leaves the community center by heading northeast on Ramada Drive, then enters Exploration Green to head north and make a big circle of the paths at Exploration Green, reaching up to El Dorado Boulevard. From there, the course returns along the east side of Exploration Green to the finish line near the recreation center.
Shade along the course is limited, but there will be water available at the 1- and 2-mile points and plenty of cold drinks at the finish line.
Because of the heat and course configuration, no children younger than 6 will be permitted in the 5K, and runners under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. There is no age limit to the children’s 1K.
The Lunar Landing 5K is walker-friendly, with the course remaining open for 90 minutes, accommodating running and walking paces up to about 28 minutes per mile. Both the 5K and 1K begin at 7 a.m. July 22, and registration is open online at runningalliancesport.org/lunar-landing5k.
