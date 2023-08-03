Are you missing the adrenaline urge of competing in a race, but reluctant to risk heat exhaustion? Are you looking for the camaraderie that comes from hanging around with people who’ve finished a challenge together? Running events are sparse in August, so the more competitive folks may find themselves dabbling in another sport during the hottest part of the summer.
One nearby option for competing is next weekend’s Clear Creek Paddle Race. The race begins and ends at Lynn Gripon Countryside Park in League City, and travels about two miles down Clear Creek to Challenger Memorial Park before turning around to sprint to the finish.
Runners who are used to being sorted simply by age and gender may be surprised at how many divisions there can be for one race. There are separate divisions for each type of vessel, including stand-up paddleboard, canoe and kayak, with each type subdivided into “Recreational” and “Race” categories.
One difference between paddle races and their running counterparts is the ability to compete either individually or with another person. Runners who have only encountered male and female categories in races may initially be baffled by the addition of a “Mixed” option, but that applies to tandem kayaks and canoes with one male and one female participant.
While paddling requires more equipment than running, there will be kayaks available to rent at the race, with all the necessary gear included. Rentals from Clear Creek Kayaks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on race day, and can also be reserved by texting (281) 468-4256.
The annual Clear Creek Paddle Race showcases the Clear Creek Paddle Trail, a 5-mile water trail that spans four parks and has stretches of wild, undeveloped land interspersed with established neighborhoods whose houses and backyards face the creek.
The paddle race begins at 9 a.m., with mass starts for the competitive and recreational divisions. After the race, a post-race party at the park provides food, door prizes and the camaraderie runners might be missing in a season of few race opportunities.
Registration for the Clear Creek Paddle Race is open online at leaguecitytx.gov.
