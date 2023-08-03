Are you missing the adrenaline urge of competing in a race, but reluctant to risk heat exhaustion? Are you looking for the camaraderie that comes from hanging around with people who’ve finished a challenge together? Running events are sparse in August, so the more competitive folks may find themselves dabbling in another sport during the hottest part of the summer.

One nearby option for competing is next weekend’s Clear Creek Paddle Race. The race begins and ends at Lynn Gripon Countryside Park in League City, and travels about two miles down Clear Creek to Challenger Memorial Park before turning around to sprint to the finish.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

