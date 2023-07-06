Thursday’s Daily News confirmed something that many runners already suspected: Tuesday, July 4, was literally the hottest day on Earth, ever.
Even more alarming, climate scientists at the University of Maine were predicting even higher temperatures ahead. In that environment, it’s important not just to replace water but to replace the electrolytes that are pouring out of a runner’s body when they sweat.
There are plenty of great replacement drinks available; my personal favorite is LMNT, a high-sodium, no-sugar electrolyte replacement that comes in packets to mix into a bottle of water. The only drawback, at least for those who can tolerate a thousand milligrams of sodium in a few gulps, is that it gets to be expensive.
Even though a box of LMNT packets is far less expensive than having a heat stroke, the cheapskates among us (and isn’t one of the appeals of running the minimal equipment needed?) can save a few bucks by making their own recovery drinks. It doesn’t take much time to make a big enough batch to last a week. Just keep it in the refrigerator and shake before drinking.
One easy recipe is to combine a cup of orange juice, half a cup of lemon juice and four cups of water with two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup and a teaspoon of salt, making four servings of the drink.
Table salt is fine, but many recovery-drink fans prefer using pink Himalayan salt because it contains more nutrients. The pink color of the salt comes from its high mineral content, including copper, magnesium and potassium.
Magnesium and potassium are two of the common ingredients in recovery drinks, so the pink salt helps to replace more of the minerals sweated out. Sodium is the primary mineral in need of replacement, though and calibrating the amount of salt is a matter of personal preference and tolerance.
A teaspoon of salt contains about 2,300 milligrams of salt, which is the upper limit of a day’s suggested intake, so someone who is likely to drink a quart of water after a run can adjust the amount of salt downward and still get plenty of electrolytes.
