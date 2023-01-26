If your furry friend is making you feel a twinge of guilt every time you lace up the running shoes, this is the perfect time to make a change that will have both dog and runner grinning ear to ear. Most dogs enjoy running, as long as they are introduced to the opportunity carefully.
The reason that now is the best time to start running with a dog is because of the current chilly conditions. Just like humans, dogs need to slowly increase the distance of their runs, and starting in the summer puts the dog at risk of heat exertion. By starting now, there’s plenty of time to build endurance before hot weather complicates things.
Christopher McDougall, author of the best-selling “Born to Run” and “Born to Run 2” books, devotes a chapter to the joys of canine running buddies. He points out that humans and canines have been running together for millennia.
“The best friends we made, as a species, were the wolves we used to steal from. Our ancestors learned to lope along behind wolf packs, grabbing up the leftovers once the wolves had brought down their prey and gobbles their fill,” he writes. “Once we became a team, we were fantastic. With canines at our side, we would be masters of the universe.”
McDougall lays down a few ground rules for 21st-century canine-human teams. First of all, no running for puppies. It takes at least a year, longer for larger breeds, for puppies’ growth plates to fuse. Waiting until the dog is a year and a half to two years old averts damaging their bone structure.
Using a harness, not a collar, will be more comfortable. McDougall recommends Ruffwear, a line of running and hiking gear for dogs that keeps human and dog linked with a bungee cord.
Carrying plenty of water, or at least a fold-up water dish, is essential. There are even bottles designed for humans and dogs to share by having two separate tops, one wide enough for lapping. Not everyone is ready to share a water bottle, though, and that’s okay — sharing the run is enough to make dog and human happier and healthier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.