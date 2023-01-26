If your furry friend is making you feel a twinge of guilt every time you lace up the running shoes, this is the perfect time to make a change that will have both dog and runner grinning ear to ear. Most dogs enjoy running, as long as they are introduced to the opportunity carefully.

The reason that now is the best time to start running with a dog is because of the current chilly conditions. Just like humans, dogs need to slowly increase the distance of their runs, and starting in the summer puts the dog at risk of heat exertion. By starting now, there’s plenty of time to build endurance before hot weather complicates things.

