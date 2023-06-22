If you can read this, there’s a reading teacher, whether an educator or family member, you should thank. One way to thank them and show support for literacy education is to participate in Saturday’s Daily News Press Run Texas City in its inaugural running.
The Press Run Texas City is an offshoot of the popular Daily News Press Run, which for a decade has challenged area runners and walkers at the 5K and 10K distances in Galveston.
The Galveston event will continue to be held in the fall, but a springtime version in Texas City will help to raise additional funds for the Press Run’s mission of supporting teachers through the Newspapers in Education program.
The Press Run Texas City includes 5K and 10K courses along with a Kid’s 1K. The 5K and 10K events begin at Rainbow Park near the Texas City Dike and take in the bayside views along the parks fronting Galveston Bay.
The 5K and 10K get underway 8 a.m. Saturday, preceded by the Kid’s 1K at 7:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest man and woman at each distance, along with age group awards in 10-year age groups. All participants in the 1K will receive a finisher’s medal.
Following the 5K and 10K, a costume contest for children and adults will keep the literacy connection going. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite book characters, with children’s prizes for originality, funniest and cutest. Prizes in the grown-up costume contest will go to the best male, best female and best overall.
A good turnout will ensure that the Newspapers in Education program is available for all teachers who want to incorporate it into their lesson plans; currently, there is a waiting list of teachers eager to use newspapers to develop reading comprehension skills, critical thinking and a better understanding of how the world relates to the classroom.
Packet pickup and registration is available until 7 p.m. Friday at the Daily News, 8522 Teichman Road in Galveston, and will open at 5 a.m. Saturday morning at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay Street in Texas City.
