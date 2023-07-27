Last week, I introduced readers to a unique new guide to running, “Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run.”
Although the author, Martinus Evans, rarely surges past the back of the pack, much of his advice will resonate with runners of all abilities.
Evans manages to be both very specific and broadly open-ended. He can be precise, as when he suggests avoiding dehydration by weighing in immediately before and after a hot-weather run and drinking 20 to 24 ounces of water or a recovery drink for every pound lost.
On the other hand, he advocates a big-picture approach to running. Lots of running guides endorse goal setting, but Evan drills even deeper and devotes part of his chapter on goals to determining, and following, personal values.
“Staying power comes from values, goals, processes and rituals,” he writes. “Values are not the same as goals. Goals are an attainable destination, something you can achieve. Living your values is an ongoing process. Constantly remind yourself what you stand for and are striving for.”
Once the values are articulated, it’s easier to set goals that align with them, Evans reasons, but there’s more. “Things don’t happen just because you’ve identified your values,” he writes. “Change happens when you take action using your values as your compass.”
Evans’ goal-setting tools expand on the usual SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-sensitive) framework and turn it into SMARTY., with the Y standing for “Your Big Why.”
“This is my personal addition to SMART goals,” Evans writes. “Why do you want to achieve this goal? Why is it important? Your why is your overarching reason for going after the goal. When you struggle with motivation, this is the fuel for your inner fire When the honeymoon phase is over and you just don’t feel motivated, when your family is less supportive than they used to be, your big why is the only thing that will keep you going. Every time you set a goal, you need a why to go with it.”
