Staying consistent with running is challenging enough, but imagine how much harder it would be if people were repeatedly telling you that you couldn’t do it, or you shouldn’t do it, or that you’re too heavy, too old, too uncoordinated or too undisciplined to be a runner.
Martinus Evans heard plenty of nay-saying — some of it coming from inside his own head — but learned to overcome it and keep running.
Evans has distilled more than 10 years of running experience into a new book, “Slow AF Run Club: the Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run.” The book is part memoir, part training plan and part pep talk, serving as both a practical guide to running and an inspirational ode to getting up and getting moving.
Evans had two goals in writing “Slow AF”: providing helpful information to beginning runners about how to buy gear, cross train and recover from strenuous runs; and to allay the second-guessing that plagues many folks who don’t fit the stereotype of a “typical” runner.
“When I say nontraditional, I’m talking to my slow AF runners, runners in larger bodies, runners of color, runners with disabilities, LGBTQ+ runners, adult-onset runners, senior runners, and any combination of those,” he writes. “Running is a struggle of the mind. It’s literally you versus the thoughts in your bead versus other people’s thoughts of you versus the thoughts in your head about other people’s thoughts of you.”
It’s not all mind games, though, even if Evans does describe running as 10 percent physical and 90 percent mental. His advice on buying shoes is some of the most detailed and thoughtful available, suggesting that anyone from a rank beginner to a seasoned veteran should visit their local running store for a gait analysis before investing in shoes.
He also has thorough advice on choosing a race to enter, pointing out that factors such as size, the type of start (he finds wave starts anxiety-producing) and start time can make the race enjoyable or miserable. His list of 10 points to consider in choosing a race are designed to make it a pleasant experience, since, as he writes, “Feeling good as you cross the finish line is the only thing that really matters.”
