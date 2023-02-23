A new 5K race brings a fun event and a serious message to Galveston County. The inaugural Because One is Too Many 5K, scheduled for Sunday, takes place at Hometown Heroes Park in League City.

It’s appropriate that the 5K and the accompanying Kids 1K are held on the course entirely within the park because the mission of the race’s organizer, Getting Home By Grace, is to keep drivers off the road.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

