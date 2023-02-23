A new 5K race brings a fun event and a serious message to Galveston County. The inaugural Because One is Too Many 5K, scheduled for Sunday, takes place at Hometown Heroes Park in League City.
It’s appropriate that the 5K and the accompanying Kids 1K are held on the course entirely within the park because the mission of the race’s organizer, Getting Home By Grace, is to keep drivers off the road.
Proceeds of the race help with the group’s program of reducing deaths caused by impaired drivers by paying for their rides home, and keeping drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.
“There are plenty of rideshare programs around the holidays, which is very helpful, but not for every day,” Getting Home By Grace founder Rhonda Dearmond said. “We concentrate on this area, but we’ve provided rides to people in Florida, Kentucky and all over. Anywhere in the United States where Uber operates, we’ll provide a ride home.”
The 5K starts at 10 a.m. and makes two loops of the permanent course installed last year in Hometown Heroes Park. It is a family-friendly event, and dogs and strollers are welcome.
“It’s a nice track,” Dearmond said.
After the 5K, vendors will be on-site, and entrants can also participate in a silent auction and raffle. There will also be a bounce house, a children’s activity area and a driving game with an eye-opening twist.
“It’s an interactive driving simulation that shows people how various levels of impairment affect their driving. People are always surprised at how much slower their reflexes are and how much they miss,” Dearmond said.
They will also be able to pick up one of Getting Home By Grace’s signature silicone bracelets, which show the phone number to call to get a ride home for anyone who should not be driving.
“We passed out the bracelets at the League City Christmas parade and have had a lot of response,” Dearmond said. “We hope to pass out many more and prevent more drunk-driving deaths because, as the race’s name says, even one is too many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.