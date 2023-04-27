Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is well known as a welcoming environment committed to health and having a good time.
If that sounds like a race venue, there’s a reason: On Sunday, the GOFM Market Mile takes to the streets of Galveston once again, this time with a different course designed for taking in the market and the historic neighborhood it now calls home.
The 2023 Market Mile is the second running of the fundraising event, but the first since the farmers market relocated to its new venue at the Deport on Market.
The Depot, located at 3304 Market Street, hosts the farmers market every Sunday morning, with ample space for the array of vendors and special activities that make the market a weekly destination for many residents and visitors.
The Market Mile begins at Shield Park on 33rd Street, just a block from the market itself. Participants will head east on Church Street, then turn south to go along the eastern edge of the park on 32nd Street. A left turn on Ball takes the course past one of the market's many community programs, the Young Gardener’s site at 30th and Sealy.
Young Gardeners programs are held at many school campuses, as well, where children learn to grow vegetables and then take home a weekly supply of freshly-harvested produce to their families.
As the Market Mile makes its way to the finish line with longer legs on 29th Street and Church, runners and walkers can learn more about the neighborhood thanks to an accompanying audio tour designed by J.R. Shaw, creator of the award-winning Galveston Unscripted podcast.
Like other episodes of the Galveston Unscripted podcast, Shaw’s special audio tour highlights historical elements of the neighborhood that surrounds the Farmers Market. Signage along the Market Mile route will alert participants to the specific spots that correlate with the audio tour information.
Those who are out to break their personal best in the mile are welcome to return later to pause their way through the route and delve into the history.
