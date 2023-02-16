It’s not just Mardi Gras season on the Gulf Coast; it’s also marathon season, with two coastal marathons in our area over the next two weekends.
Marathons and Mardi Gras have a few things in common: There’s usually a lot of waiting around beforehand, it’s important to pace yourself and they reveal the extremes of what people will do for a little bling to drape around their necks.
The Surfside Beach Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, is the only marathon in the country run entirely on sand. The course begins and ends at Stahlman Park in Surfside, and makes two loops of a course along the water’s edge that goes east almost as far as San Luis Pass. Half marathon participants complete one loop of the course.
The marathon is walker-friendly, offering participants who opt to walk a 5:30 a.m. start so that they can cross the finish line around the same time as most of the runners, and enjoy a spectacular view of the sunrise over the Gulf in the process.
The rest of the marathoners start at 7 a.m., followed at 7:30 a.m. by half marathon participants. The Kids K begins at 8 a.m., and the last race of the day, the Surfin’ Surfside 5K, gets under way at 8:15 a.m.
On the following weekend, marathoners find the action just a few miles further east at the Galveston Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26. Although the race starts and finishes at Stewart Beach Park, it is run entirely on paved surfaces, enabling the race to offer a wheelchair/handcycle division.
After starting on the road near the Stewart Beach parking lot, participants head up to the Seawall, then drop back down to sea level for a loop through Beach Town before returning to the Seawall to head to Apffel Park. After turning around at the island’s eastern tip, runners begin a long Seawall stretch that takes them past the Pleasure Pier.
The marathon is a two-loop course, with the half marathon employing the same course once. The 5K follows a different course out and back East Beach Drive. Registration is open at GalvestonMarathon.com.
