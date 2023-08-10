After a sparse summer of races to run, the local running calendar gets a big boost next weekend from the Lago Mar Multisport Festival.
With events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20, the multisport races offer plenty of options for runners, triathletes and duathletes.
Saturday morning kicks off with 5K and 10K races around the Crystal Lagoon, the centerpiece of the Lago Mar development. The 5K runners will make one lap around the lagoon, while the 10K runners complete two loops.
Saturday also features an aquathon, where participants swim 300 yards in the lagoon and then run the 5K course. The Crystal Lagoon is an ideal venue for competitive swimming, because it combines the clarity of a pool with the expansive space of open water swimming.
Sunday adds more “multi” to the Multisport Festival, with a sprint triathlon and a duathlon. The triathlon begins with a 500-meter swim in the lagoon, followed by 12 miles of cycling through the Lago Mar neighborhood west of I-45 and south of the Tanger Outlet Mall. The triathlon concludes with a 5K run around the lagoon.
Duathlons are relatively rare in Galveston County, but are one of the easiest ways to try out the multisport concept. Lago Mar’s version begins with a 1.2-mile run before participants mount their bikes for the 12-mile cycling loop. After completing the bike loop, the duathlon concludes with a 5K run around the lagoon.
All the events in the Multisport Festival are spectator friendly, with spectators and family members able to purchase half-price admissions to the Lagoon that are good for the whole day so that everyone, whether racing or cheering, can cool off afterward in the lagoon.
