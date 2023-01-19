League City is celebrating the opening of its new dog run with ... a dog run. Next Saturday’s Barks and Rec Fun Run will introduce area residents to a new dog park serving the east side of town.

The new dog park, and the Barks and Rec event, are located at Hometown Heroes Park. The fun run features a 5K and 1K, and is open to people and leashed dogs. The course for the event will be the crushed-gravel running trail installed last year at the park, with participants in the 5K making two loops around the trail.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

