League City is celebrating the opening of its new dog run with ... a dog run. Next Saturday’s Barks and Rec Fun Run will introduce area residents to a new dog park serving the east side of town.
The new dog park, and the Barks and Rec event, are located at Hometown Heroes Park. The fun run features a 5K and 1K, and is open to people and leashed dogs. The course for the event will be the crushed-gravel running trail installed last year at the park, with participants in the 5K making two loops around the trail.
Both distances begin at 10 a.m. and kick off a full day of dog-related activities, including free micro-chipping, reduced-cost vaccinations and pet adoptions from League City Animal Care. At 11 a.m., there will be working-dog demonstrations, followed by the ribbon-cutting officially opening the dog park at noon.
The proceeds of the fun run benefit the League City Dog Park Association, which purchases equipment for and is responsible for the enrichment of the new park and the existing dog playground at Lynn Gripon Park.
The fun run entry fee of $30 includes a T-shirt, and the League City Dog Park Association will also be selling a different shirt commemorating the grand opening for an additional $20.
The new dog park features both wide-open spaces for canine play and a series of agility equipment for dogs. Similarly, the running trail at Hometown Heroes Park is adjacent to an obstacle course for humans with 12 obstacles and three challenge levels for a range of abilities and ages.
The running trail has been open for less than a year and is already popular with runners and walkers from the area. It is located near the easternmost parking lot within Hometown Heroes Park, and is open every day fro sunrise to sunset.
Registration for the Barks and Rec Fun Run is open online at leaguecitytx.gov. On-site registration will be available, but shirts are not guaranteed to those registering on the day of the event.
