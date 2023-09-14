Even women who stand toe-to-toe with men in every other aspect of their lives sometimes opt for the sisterhood of a female-only triathlon. There are several reasons that women’s triathlons have remained popular over the years.

One primary reason is that the close quarters of the swim section of the race can lead to a bit of jostling in the water, and it’s no fun to be kicked in the head by a larger and stronger swimmer (not that it’s much fun to be kicked by a smaller one, either).

