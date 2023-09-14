Even women who stand toe-to-toe with men in every other aspect of their lives sometimes opt for the sisterhood of a female-only triathlon. There are several reasons that women’s triathlons have remained popular over the years.
One primary reason is that the close quarters of the swim section of the race can lead to a bit of jostling in the water, and it’s no fun to be kicked in the head by a larger and stronger swimmer (not that it’s much fun to be kicked by a smaller one, either).
Another reason for the enduring appeal of the ladies-only triathlons may be the female-friendly swag that accompanies most of the races. Post-race massages, mimosas and race shirts with a feminine fit can transform the triathlon from an endurance challenge to a girls’ day out.
The Island Girl Triathlon, scheduled for Sunday at Lago Mar in La Marque, leans into the race-then-relax vibe.
The triathlon starts at 7 a.m. with competitors jumping off the dock into the Crystal Lagoon for a 300-meter swim. The swim features a rolling start, with triathletes self-selecting when to start.
“Wave starts make people anxious, so even Iron Man is moving to using a rolling start,” race organizer Ron Stitt explained.
After the swim, participants mount their bikes for two loops of a 4-mile course in and around Lago Mar. The race concludes with a 2-mile run around the lagoon. Non-swimmers can opt for the duathlon, featuring a 2-mile run before and after cycling. There is also an option for competing as a three-person relay team.
Stitt took over the Island Girl Triathlon several years ago and is determined to build it into an event that interests more women in triathlon.
“When I started organizing triathlons, participation was about 60 percent male, 40 percent female, but last year, Iron Man events were 78 percent male,” Stitt observed. “We need to bring more women into the sport, and all-women triathlons are a good introduction. There’s a lot of support out there.”
He is encouraged by the turnout among younger athletes.
“We have a lot of entries in the under-19 division, I think because parents are less hesitant about having their kids jump in clear, calm water,” he said.
